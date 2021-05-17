AusNet Services Ltd (AST) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

AusNet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) announced a final dividend on Thursday, May 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get AusNet Services alerts:

AusNet Services Company Profile

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for AusNet Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AusNet Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.