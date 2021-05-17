Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Issue $2.87 Quarterly Dividend

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 2.87 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Equinix has raised its dividend by 33.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 155.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equinix to earn $24.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $722.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $701.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $703.44. Equinix has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 141.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total transaction of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock worth $7,403,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

