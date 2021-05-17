26,000 Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) Bought by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

About Gores Technology Partners II

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

