Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $339,000 in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth $2,958,000.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.