Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRGB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $9,579,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,299,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,173,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 90,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $41.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $524.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

