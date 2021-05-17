Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $26,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after buying an additional 864,572 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $301,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,225,000 after purchasing an additional 228,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $223.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $150.16 and a one year high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

