Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $448,000 in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.