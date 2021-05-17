Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skillz by 4,564.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKLZ opened at $15.41 on Monday. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

