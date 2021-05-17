TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Shares Acquired by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) by 993.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth $220,000.

NYSE PACE opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

