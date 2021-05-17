FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $30,566,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $25,750,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $21,090,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $19,928,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $9,270,000.

NASDAQ FTOC opened at $9.93 on Monday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

