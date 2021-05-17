Kendall Capital Management Makes New $223,000 Investment in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth about $2,005,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth about $767,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOME opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

