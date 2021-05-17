Kendall Capital Management Purchases New Shares in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $25,681,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $16,120,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 2,242.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 2,790.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CACI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.91.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $259.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.28. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

