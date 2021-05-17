The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to Conviction-Buy

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Grupo Santander cut Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Zalando stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.87 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

