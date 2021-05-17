44,122 Shares in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Separately, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS:TSIBU opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.