646 Shares in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. Duluth Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $255.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.07 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

