Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 843 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in The AZEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $2,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The AZEK by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after acquiring an additional 243,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The AZEK by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

AZEK opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

