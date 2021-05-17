Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $267,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,151,000. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $175.33 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $178.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.19 and a 200-day moving average of $152.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

