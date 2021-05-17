Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,700 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

