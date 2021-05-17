Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $25.90 Average PT from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 246,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $35.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

