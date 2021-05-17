Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$30.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.36.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$28.12 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,083.33%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

