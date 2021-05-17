Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$30.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.36.
SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of SU stock opened at C$28.12 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.22.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
