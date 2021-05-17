TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.54. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $110.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,501 shares of company stock worth $7,206,103 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

