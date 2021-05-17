Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $122,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

NYSE:WH opened at $75.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $76.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

