Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.62% of Selective Insurance Group worth $70,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,895,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 242,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 458,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after buying an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIGI. JMP Securities upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of SIGI opened at $76.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $78.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

