Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 237,219 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 97.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,219 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on H. Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.