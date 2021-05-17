Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,078 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $53,293,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,996,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SLG stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

