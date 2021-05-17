Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives $28.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cricut from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $24.54 on Friday. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $27.35.

In related news, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $1,854,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $7,916,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $1,781,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $24,868,000.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.