Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 235.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

