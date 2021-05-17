Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,268,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,602 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $89.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

