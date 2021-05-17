Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of TAIL stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

