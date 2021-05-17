Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

SQ stock opened at $207.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 329.93, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

