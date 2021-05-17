Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $75.66 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $75.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of -204.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

