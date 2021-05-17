Cowa LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cowa LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 223,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $76.56 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $76.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.