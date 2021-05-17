Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Plans Dividend of $1.06 (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.0559 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $13.16 on Monday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

