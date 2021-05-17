Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 125.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVN opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

