Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $2,569,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 77,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,472,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,006 shares of company stock valued at $153,435,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.04.

Shares of ZM opened at $307.89 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.73, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

