Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Announces Dividend of $0.36

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3621 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of HGKGY opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. Power Assets has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

