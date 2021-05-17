Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,481,000 after buying an additional 2,356,153 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,820,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,928,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,308,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,988,158.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 89.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

NFE stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

