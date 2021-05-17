ADTRAN, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

ADTRAN has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.8%.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $20.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $970.34 million, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.