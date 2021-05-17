Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Griffon has increased its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Griffon has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Griffon to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Griffon alerts:

GFF opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.