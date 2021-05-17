Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 4th

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

NYSE WD opened at $101.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $856,898.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $202,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

