Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $66.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARVN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

