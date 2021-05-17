The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,666 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $29,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $171.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.11.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.76%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

