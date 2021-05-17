Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,286.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,203.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.