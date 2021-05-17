State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 10,034.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 9,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $390,132.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,612,647.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $1,825,214. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

