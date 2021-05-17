IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of INFO opened at $104.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $109.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

