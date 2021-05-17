State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,869,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.92.

SYNA opened at $123.72 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

