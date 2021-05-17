CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $523.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $31,185.94 and $523.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 61.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008295 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014279 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000213 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000220 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001192 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

