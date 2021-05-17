IONChain Reaches Market Cap of $541,886.09 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 40.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, IONChain has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. One IONChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. IONChain has a market capitalization of $541,886.09 and $7,957.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00086757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.17 or 0.01255235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00062715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00115351 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

