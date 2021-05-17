Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

