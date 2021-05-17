Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CW opened at $127.87 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $133.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

